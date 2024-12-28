Afghan Taliban forces target 'several points' in Pakistan in retaliation for airstrikes: Afghan Defense Ministry

World News
2024-12-28 | 03:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Afghan Taliban forces target &#39;several points&#39; in Pakistan in retaliation for airstrikes: Afghan Defense Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Afghan Taliban forces target 'several points' in Pakistan in retaliation for airstrikes: Afghan Defense Ministry

Afghan Taliban forces targeted "several points" in neighboring Pakistan in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes earlier this week, Afghanistan's defense ministry said on Saturday.
The statement did not specify Pakistan but said the strikes were conducted "beyond the 'hypothetical line'" - an expression used by Afghan authorities to refer to a border with Pakistan that they have long disputed.

Reuters

World News

Afghanistan

Taliban

Forces

Pakistan

Airstrikes

LBCI Next
India's former PM Manmohan Singh cremated with state honors
Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian plot to kill officer and a blogger
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-25

At least 46 killed in Pakistani bombardment in Afghanistan: Afghan Taliban spokesperson

LBCI
World News
2024-12-25

Strikes on Afghanistan targeted 'terrorist hideouts:' Pakistani security source

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-14

Guarantee for future airstrikes: Israel strengthens South Lebanon forces amid expanded operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Ten airstrikes hit Khiam in South Lebanon amid attempts to advance by Israeli forces

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:26

Ukraine says it struck drone depot in Russia's Oryol region

LBCI
World News
04:44

China, Iran FMs agree Mideast ‘not a battleground for big powers’

LBCI
World News
04:07

Turkey's pro-Kurd party to meet jailed PKK leader Saturday

LBCI
World News
03:54

Austria to purchase 12 Italian fighter jets, newspaper says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-18

First flight since Assad's fall takes off from Damascus airport: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Syrian media office clarifies to LBCI Damascus governor's comments on Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29

60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
04:07

Turkey's pro-Kurd party to meet jailed PKK leader Saturday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

Syrian media office clarifies to LBCI Damascus governor's comments on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon's General Security investigates wife and daughter of Duraid Rifaat al-Assad over forged passports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel plans prolonged Lebanon stay past 60-day ceasefire: Key details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:49

Lebanon's Central Bank mandates payments to beneficiaries of circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:30

Hezbollah MP Fadlallah accuses Israel of exploiting ceasefire to target front-line villages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Wadi al-Hujair transformed: Israel's incursion sparks fears of further advances

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Israeli forces demolish homes in Naqoura, artillery targets Aita al-Shaab

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Sirens sound at UNIFIL centers in Naqoura and Ras Naqoura: Lebanon's state media says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More