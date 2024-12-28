The body of Manmohan Singh, the former Indian prime minister whose death has sparked outpourings of grief at home and accolades from abroad, was cremated on Sunday on the banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi with full state honors.



The funeral was conducted in the Sikh tradition as priests chanted hymns after Singh's body, draped in the Indian flag, was carried through the capital on a flower-decked carriage pulled by a ceremonial army truck.



The flag was removed, and the body was covered with a saffron cloth before being placed on the pyre.



Reuters