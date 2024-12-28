Azeri leader tells Putin plane hit by 'external physical' interference over Russia: Presidency

Azerbaijan's leader Ilham Aliyev told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin that the Azerbaijani Airlines plane that crashed this week was first hit by "external physical and technical interference" over Russia.



"President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane encountered external physical and technical interference while in Russian airspace, resulting in a complete loss of control," Baku's presidency said in a statement.



It added Aliyev "highlighted that the multiple holes in the aircraft's fuselage, injuries sustained by passengers and crew due to foreign particles penetrating the cabin mid-flight, and testimonies from surviving flight attendants and passengers confirm evidence of external physical and technical interference."





AFP