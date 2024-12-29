News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
15
o
Metn
15
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
German politicians criticize Elon Musk's AfD support as 'intrusive' election influence
World News
2024-12-29 | 11:27
High views
Share
Share
3
min
German politicians criticize Elon Musk's AfD support as 'intrusive' election influence
U.S. billionaire Elon Musk drew criticism from German politicians from the government and opposition on Sunday for an opinion piece he wrote backing the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) which they deemed "intrusive" outside influence.
The support of the AfD from Musk, who is set to serve U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration as an outside adviser, comes as Germans are set to vote on Feb. 23 after a coalition government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz collapsed.
The commentary published in German in the Welt am Sonntag newspaper, flagship of the Axel Springer media group, expanded on a post by Musk on social media platform X last week in which he wrote "only the AfD can save Germany" and praised the party's approach to regulation, taxes and market deregulation.
In response to the publication of his commentary, the editor of the newspaper's opinion section said on X that she had resigned.
Friedrich Merz, leader of the opposition Christian Democrats and current favourite to succeed Scholz as chancellor, said in an interview with the Funke Media Group: "I cannot recall a comparable case of interference, in the history of Western democracies, in the election campaign of a friendly country."
Merz described the commentary as "intrusive and pretentious."
Saskia Esken, co-leader of Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), vowed fierce resistance to attempts by state actors as well as the rich and influential to influence Germany's elections.
"In Elon Musk's world, democracy and workers' rights are obstacles to more profit," Esken told Reuters. "We say quite clearly: Our democracy is defensible and it cannot be bought."
Welt's editor-in-chief designate defended the decision to publish the commentary, saying that democracy and journalism thrive on freedom of opinion, including polarising positions.
The AfD is running second in opinion polls and might be able to thwart a centre-right or centre-left majority. Germany's mainstream, more centrist parties have pledged to shun any support from the AfD at the national level.
Reuters
World News
United States
Elon Musk
Germany
Alternative for Germany
Olaf Scholz
Next
South Korea Jeju Air plane crash death toll jumps to 151: Fire department
Putin calls for 'objective and transparent' probe into Azerbaijan plane crash
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-12-27
Germany's president dissolves parliament, sets election date
World News
2024-12-27
Germany's president dissolves parliament, sets election date
0
World News
2024-12-23
Saudi Arabia previously sought extradition for Germany attack suspect: Source tells AFP
World News
2024-12-23
Saudi Arabia previously sought extradition for Germany attack suspect: Source tells AFP
0
World News
2024-12-21
Germany Christmas market attack suspect considered 'Islamophobic': Interior minister
World News
2024-12-21
Germany Christmas market attack suspect considered 'Islamophobic': Interior minister
0
World News
2024-12-21
Germany says Christmas market attack toll rises to five dead, over 200 injured
World News
2024-12-21
Germany says Christmas market attack toll rises to five dead, over 200 injured
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:06
Black box of Azerbaijan crashed plane sent to Brazil for investigation: Authorities say
World News
13:06
Black box of Azerbaijan crashed plane sent to Brazil for investigation: Authorities say
0
World News
08:18
Both Jeju Air black boxes found: Official says
World News
08:18
Both Jeju Air black boxes found: Official says
0
World News
07:33
South Korea's emergency workers say 179 killed in Jeju Air crash, two rescued
World News
07:33
South Korea's emergency workers say 179 killed in Jeju Air crash, two rescued
0
World News
07:01
Azerbaijan blames Russia of trying to hide causes of plane crash
World News
07:01
Azerbaijan blames Russia of trying to hide causes of plane crash
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-26
Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon: Russian attack violates moral values and disrespects humanitarian principles
Lebanon News
2024-12-26
Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon: Russian attack violates moral values and disrespects humanitarian principles
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
Lebanon News
2024-07-01
Rights groups call for UN fact-finding mission on Beirut Port explosion
0
Lebanon News
07:20
UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear
Lebanon News
07:20
UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear
0
World News
2024-12-25
Russian cargo ship which sank off Spanish coast was victim of 'act of terrorism:' RIA cites owner
World News
2024-12-25
Russian cargo ship which sank off Spanish coast was victim of 'act of terrorism:' RIA cites owner
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:20
UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear
Lebanon News
07:20
UNIFIL: Israel informs peacekeepers of safety risks in south Lebanon's Taybeh, patrols to steer clear
2
Lebanon News
04:48
LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
04:48
LF leader Geagea says ceasefire enforcement is the government's responsibility, calls for full implementation of Resolution 1701
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrians attacked in Tripoli: Suspicion sparks mob justice - The details
4
World News
05:17
Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea
World News
05:17
Plane crash kills at least 167 in 'worst' airline disaster in South Korea
5
Lebanon News
08:47
Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports
Lebanon News
08:47
Israel's violations in south Lebanon raise concerns over prolonged military presence: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh reports
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Israel plans extended stay in Lebanon, delays return of northern residents as border tensions rise
7
Lebanon News
05:58
Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)
Lebanon News
05:58
Partial road collapse cuts off connection between Lebanon's Nabatieh and Nabatieh al-Fawqa (Pictures)
8
Middle East News
08:06
Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report
Middle East News
08:06
Ismail Haniyeh assassination: New details emerge in Israeli report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More