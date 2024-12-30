Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday hailed former U.S. president Jimmy Carter as "a symbol of humanitarian efforts" for his role in brokering the historic 1978 Camp David Accords, which established peace between Egypt and its most serious adversary at the time, Israel.



"His significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood," the Egyptian leader said in a post on social media platform X.



AFP