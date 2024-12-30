Xi tells Biden China-US relationship 'one of the most important' in world: CCTV

2024-12-30 | 07:06
0min
Xi tells Biden China-US relationship 'one of the most important' in world: CCTV

Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday told U.S. President Joe Biden the relationship between their two countries was "one of the most important" in the world, state media reported.

"China is willing to work with the United States... (to) promote the development of healthy, stable China-U.S. relations, moving sustainably forward down the right track", state broadcaster CCTV reported Xi as saying in a condolence letter, following the death of former US president Jimmy Carter.

AFP

World News

United States

China

Relation

