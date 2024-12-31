News
China says shared Covid-19 information with WHO 'without holding anything back'
2024-12-31
Beijing insisted on Tuesday that it had shared information on Covid-19 "without holding anything back" after the World Health Organization implored China to offer more data and access to understand the disease's origins.
"Five years ago... China immediately shared epidemic information and viral gene sequence with the WHO and the international community. Without holding anything back, we shared our prevention, control, and treatment experience, making a huge contribution to the international community's pandemic-fighting work," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
