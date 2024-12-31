News
US imposes sanctions on entities in Iran, Russia over election interference
World News
2024-12-31 | 10:47
US imposes sanctions on entities in Iran, Russia over election interference
The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on entities in Iran and Russia, accusing them of attempting to interfere in the U.S. election this year.
The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said the entities - a subsidiary of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps and an organization affiliated with Russia's military intelligence agency - aimed to "stoke socio-political tensions and influence the U.S. electorate during the 2024 U.S. election."
The Cognitive Design Production Center planned influence operations since at least 2023, the Treasury said, while the Moscow-based Center for Geopolitical Expertise (CGE) circulated disinformation about candidates in the election and directed and subsidized the creation of deepfakes.
The Treasury said CGE also manipulated a video to produce "baseless accusations concerning a 2024 vice presidential candidate." It did not specify which candidate was targeted.
Reuters
World News
US
Sanctions
Iran
Russia
Election
Interference
