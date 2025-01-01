Senior aides to South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol offered to resign en masse on Wednesday, a day after his office expressed regret over acting President Choi Sang-mok's approval of two new judges to a court set to decide Yoon's fate.



Yoon's chief of staff, policy chief, national security adviser, special adviser on foreign affairs and security, and all other senior secretaries tendered their resignation, his office said without elaborating.



Choi said he would not accept their resignation as the priority now was to focus on improving the economy and stabilizing state affairs, his office said.



The aides had repeatedly expressed their intent to step down in the wake of Yoon's botched attempt to declare martial law on December 3. However, their resignations have not been accepted, said a presidential official, who declined to be identified owing to political sensitivities.



Reuters