France's Macron calls for increasing pressure on Russia

World News
05-12-2025 | 04:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
France&#39;s Macron calls for increasing pressure on Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
France's Macron calls for increasing pressure on Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron called Friday for increased pressure on the Russian economy over its war in Ukraine.

"We must maintain the war effort... and increase pressure on the Russian economy in particular," Macron said during a state visit to China.

"Unity between the Americans and the Europeans on the Ukrainian issue is essential," he added.

AFP

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Russia

Ukraine

China

New Trump strategy says US to readjust global presence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-10-02

Macron urges Europe to 'increase pressure' on Russia's shadow fleet

LBCI
World News
2025-10-01

France probing suspected Russia-linked tanker for 'serious offences': Macron

LBCI
World News
2025-11-22

Canada's Carney and France's Macron discuss Ukraine, Gaza on G20 sidelines

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-11

France's Macron heads to Egypt on Monday to back Gaza ceasefire deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:39

New Trump strategy says US to readjust global presence

LBCI
World News
03:14

Vessel off Yemen reports exchange of fire with small crafts, British Maritime agency says

LBCI
World News
12:11

Putin: 'We should engage', not obstruct US talks on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2025-12-04

Trump hosts Congo, Rwanda leaders in latest push for peace

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27

Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-14

New US Ambassador Michel Issa arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj: Final report on southern Litani to be released next month

LBCI
World News
2025-10-24

Thousands of children at risk of death in Sudan's besieged al-Fashir: UN

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

Sources to LBCI: Army Commander presents operations report to Cabinet, says first phase of plan nearing completion

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Jbaa and Mahrouna, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah, Houthis briefly labeled terrorists in Iraq, prompt backlash against PM Sudani

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj: Final report on southern Litani to be released next month

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

New Naqoura talks: Israel pursues dual military and diplomatic tracks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Israel targets Jbaa and Mahrouna in South Lebanon following evacuation warning—Video

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Following Naqoura mechanism session, Lebanon's Simon Karam briefs leaders on talks with Israeli side—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:21

Israeli airstrikes target Mjadel and Baraachit in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More