Italy summons Iran ambassador over jailed reporter

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Thursday summoned the Iranian ambassador to Rome over the detention of an Italian journalist, held in isolation since her arrest two weeks ago in Tehran.



"The government, as it has from the first day of Cecilia Sala's arrest, is working tirelessly to bring her home, and we demand that all her rights be respected. We will not leave Cecilia and her parents' side until her release," Tajani said on X.



AFP