Malaysia 'turns back' boats carrying 300 Myanmar migrants

2025-01-05 | 00:51
Malaysia 'turns back' boats carrying 300 Myanmar migrants

Malaysia's coast guard escorted away from its waters two boats carrying almost 300 undocumented Myanmar migrants found in a state of exhaustion for lack of food and water, a top agency official said.

Authorities gave the migrants food supplies and clean drinking water after the boats were discovered on Friday two nautical miles southwest off the coast of the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi, the agency said.

"We are also closely co-operating with Thai enforcement agencies to obtain additional information on the movement of the boats," its Director-General Mohd Rosli Abdullah said in a statement on Saturday.

The coast guard did not say if the migrants were Rohingya, a mainly Muslim minority whose members often flee majority Buddhist Myanmar, where they are seen as foreign interlopers from South Asia, who are denied citizenship and face abuse.

Reuters
 

