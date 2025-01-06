Trump vows to roll back new Biden coastal protections

2025-01-06 | 09:41
Trump vows to roll back new Biden coastal protections
Trump vows to roll back new Biden coastal protections

Donald Trump vowed Monday to undo U.S. President Joe Biden's ban on offshore drilling across a vast swathe of coastal water, weeks before the Republican tycoon takes office pledging to expand fossil fuel production massively.

"It's ridiculous. I'll unban it immediately... I have the right to unban it immediately," Trump said in a radio interview.

AFP

World News

Donald Trump

Joe Biden

United States

