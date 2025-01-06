News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump says reporting on changes to his tariff policy is wrong
World News
2025-01-06 | 09:52
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump says reporting on changes to his tariff policy is wrong
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday refuted a newspaper report that said his aides were exploring tariff plans that would only cover critical imports.
"The story in the Washington Post, quoting so-called anonymous sources, which don't exist, incorrectly states that my tariff policy will be pared back. That is wrong. The Washington Post knows it's wrong. It's just another example of Fake News," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.
Reuters
World News
Donald Trump
United States
Tariff
Policy
Next
Biden issues mass offshore drilling ban
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes El Salvador: EMSC
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-12-12
Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time
World News
2024-12-12
Time Magazine names Donald Trump person of the year for second time
0
World News
2024-12-07
Donald Trump lands in Paris to attend Notre Dame reopening: airport source
World News
2024-12-07
Donald Trump lands in Paris to attend Notre Dame reopening: airport source
0
Variety and Tech
2024-12-05
Donald Trump says 'you're welcome' after bitcoin hits $100,000
Variety and Tech
2024-12-05
Donald Trump says 'you're welcome' after bitcoin hits $100,000
0
World News
2024-12-04
'The worst policy would be not to block such a budget', says French far-right leader
World News
2024-12-04
'The worst policy would be not to block such a budget', says French far-right leader
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:47
Canada's Trudeau to give remarks as pressure to resign mounts
World News
09:47
Canada's Trudeau to give remarks as pressure to resign mounts
0
World News
09:41
Trump vows to roll back new Biden coastal protections
World News
09:41
Trump vows to roll back new Biden coastal protections
0
World News
08:54
Norway PM says Elon Musk influence over countries 'worrying'
World News
08:54
Norway PM says Elon Musk influence over countries 'worrying'
0
Middle East News
08:16
Iran's nuclear program nearing point of no return, France's Macron says
Middle East News
08:16
Iran's nuclear program nearing point of no return, France's Macron says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Netanyahu speech to follow key security cabinet meeting; ceasefire set for Wednesday: LBCI correspondent says
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Netanyahu speech to follow key security cabinet meeting; ceasefire set for Wednesday: LBCI correspondent says
0
Middle East News
06:16
Syrian Foreign and Defense Ministers arrive in the UAE
Middle East News
06:16
Syrian Foreign and Defense Ministers arrive in the UAE
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-04
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-04
Syria's historic Jewish community fades as ancient synagogue lies in ruins
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-05
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-05
Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:41
Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enters Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports
Lebanon News
08:41
Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enters Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
South Lebanon updates: Lebanese Army faces hurdles as Israel stalls withdrawal amid buffer zone talks
3
Lebanon News
13:09
Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:09
Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Post-Assad economy: Syria's currency stabilizes as challenges persist
6
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44
Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI
7
Lebanon News
05:28
Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports
Lebanon News
05:28
Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports
8
Lebanon News
09:25
Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
09:25
Israeli tank shells house on outskirts of Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More