Trump says reporting on changes to his tariff policy is wrong

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday refuted a newspaper report that said his aides were exploring tariff plans that would only cover critical imports.



"The story in the Washington Post, quoting so-called anonymous sources, which don't exist, incorrectly states that my tariff policy will be pared back. That is wrong. The Washington Post knows it's wrong. It's just another example of Fake News," he wrote in a post on Truth Social.



Reuters