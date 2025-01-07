Canada's Trudeau to resign as prime minister after nine years, blames party infighting

World News
2025-01-07 | 00:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Canada&#39;s Trudeau to resign as prime minister after nine years, blames party infighting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Canada's Trudeau to resign as prime minister after nine years, blames party infighting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he would step down in the coming months after nine years in power, bowing to pressure from lawmakers alarmed by his Liberal Party's miserable showing in pre-election polls.

A subdued Trudeau, among the most prominent progressive leaders in the world, told a press conference that he would stay on both as prime minister and Liberal leader until the party chooses a new chief within months.

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I'm having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," Trudeau said.

He also announced parliament would be prorogued, or suspended, until March 24.

That means an election is unlikely before May at the earliest, so Trudeau will remain in charge - at least initially - of dealing with the threat of crippling tariffs once U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

The next election must be held by Oct. 20 and polls show voters angry over high prices and a shortage of affordable housing will elect the opposition Conservatives and hand the Liberals a resounding defeat, no matter who leads the party.

In recent weeks unhappy Liberal lawmakers openly called on Trudeau to quit after his finance minister resigned and accused him of "political gimmicks" to win back voters.

"I am not someone who backs away from a fight, particularly when a fight is as important as this one is," Trudeau told reporters outside his residence as temperatures dipped to minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit).

"But I have always been driven by my love for Canada ... and it has become obvious to me with the internal battles that I cannot be the one to carry the Liberal standard into the next election."

Reuters
 

World News

Canada

Justin Trudeau

Liberal Party

Election

LBCI Next
Death toll from quake in China's Tibet jumps to 53: State media says
Trump says reporting on changes to his tariff policy is wrong
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge

LBCI
World News
09:47

Canada's Trudeau to give remarks as pressure to resign mounts

LBCI
World News
06:31

Macron says Musk 'directly intervening in elections, including Germany'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:31

France asks citizens to avoid Iran until 'hostages' released

LBCI
World News
01:30

Three feared dead as India deploys divers, helicopters to save trapped miners

LBCI
World News
01:08

Venezuela calls Biden support for opposition's Gonzalez Urrutia 'grotesque'

LBCI
World News
00:56

German greenhouse gas emissions fall 3% in 2024: Study shows

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Civil Defense recovers bodies of five killed in Israeli attack on Khiam, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

Macron condemns recent attacks in Lebanon, appeals for de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-09

Maher al-Assad's office chief found dead in Damascus, SOHR reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-15

Israel's targeting of Hezbollah headquarters: What are the sections within Hezbollah's operations room?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Lebanese Army and UNIFIL convoy enters Naqoura in South Lebanon, marking first return to border town: LBCI reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:46

Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:28

Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More