Blinken sees hope for 'durable peace' in Lebanon as Israel's forces pull out

2025-01-08 | 11:17
Blinken sees hope for &#39;durable peace&#39; in Lebanon as Israel&#39;s forces pull out
Blinken sees hope for 'durable peace' in Lebanon as Israel's forces pull out

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope Wednesday for lasting peace in Lebanon after the United States reported an Israeli pullout.

"We've seen as recently as yesterday now the withdrawal of about more than a third of Israeli forces in Lebanon. I think the ceasefire can be a bridge to a durable peace," Blinken told a news conference in Paris.

AFP

