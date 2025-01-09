Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday said the election of army chief Joseph Aoun as Lebanon's new president was a chance for "reforms and change" in the war-ravaged country.



"After many years of crisis and stagnation, this is a moment of opportunity to bring about reforms and change," Baerbock said on social media platform X.



"Germany stands by the side of the people of Lebanon on the way forward."



AFP