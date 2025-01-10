Venezuela opposition blasts Nicolas Maduro's swearing-in as 'coup'

2025-01-10 | 10:26
Venezuela opposition blasts Nicolas Maduro's swearing-in as 'coup'
Venezuela opposition blasts Nicolas Maduro's swearing-in as 'coup'

Nicolas Maduro's swearing-in on Friday to a third six-year presidential term after elections he is widely accused of having stolen, amounted to a "coup d'etat," the country's opposition said.

"With the usurpation of power by Nicolas Maduro... supported by brute force and ignoring the popular sovereignty expressed... on July 28, a coup d'etat has been accomplished," the Democratic Unitary Platform coalition said in a statement.

AFP
 

World News

Venezuela

Nicolas Maduro

Elections

Opposition

