Nicolas Maduro's swearing-in on Friday to a third six-year presidential term after elections he is widely accused of having stolen, amounted to a "coup d'etat," the country's opposition said.



"With the usurpation of power by Nicolas Maduro... supported by brute force and ignoring the popular sovereignty expressed... on July 28, a coup d'etat has been accomplished," the Democratic Unitary Platform coalition said in a statement.



AFP