Venezuela opposition blasts Nicolas Maduro's swearing-in as 'coup'
World News
2025-01-10 | 10:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Venezuela opposition blasts Nicolas Maduro's swearing-in as 'coup'
Nicolas Maduro's swearing-in on Friday to a third six-year presidential term after elections he is widely accused of having stolen, amounted to a "coup d'etat," the country's opposition said.
"With the usurpation of power by Nicolas Maduro... supported by brute force and ignoring the popular sovereignty expressed... on July 28, a coup d'etat has been accomplished," the Democratic Unitary Platform coalition said in a statement.
AFP
World News
Venezuela
Nicolas Maduro
Elections
Opposition
Next
Los Angeles wildfires devour thousands of homes even as fierce winds ease
Germany says Lebanese president's election is chance for 'reforms'
Previous
