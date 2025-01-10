US, UK reveal widespread sanctions against Russia's energy sector

World News
2025-01-10 | 14:08
US, UK reveal widespread sanctions against Russia's energy sector

The United States and Britain on Friday announced sanctions against Russia's energy sector, including oil giant Gazprom Neft, just days before outgoing President Joe Biden leaves office.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it was designating more than 180 ships as well as Russian oil majors Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegas, fulfilling "the G7 commitment to reduce Russian revenues from energy."

At the same time, the UK government announced sanctions against the two companies, saying their profits were "lining (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war chest and facilitating the war" in Ukraine.

"Taking on Russian oil companies will drain Russia's war chest –- and every ruble we take from Putin's hands helps save Ukrainian lives," UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in a statement.

Gazprom Neft slammed the sanctions as "baseless" and "illegitimate," Russian state news agencies reported.

"Gazprom Neft considers the decision to include its assets on the sanctions list as baseless, illegitimate, and contrary to the principles of free competition," Russian state news agencies quoted a company representative as saying.

Oil prices rose on the news, with a barrel of Brent North Sea crude oil for delivery in March rising 2.5 percent, to $78.87, at around 11:40 a.m. in Washington (1640 GMT).

AFP
 

