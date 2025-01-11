Jeju Air black box data missing from critical minutes before crash

World News
2025-01-11 | 11:58
High views
Jeju Air black box data missing from critical minutes before crash
Jeju Air black box data missing from critical minutes before crash

The two black boxes on the Boeing jet involved in the worst aviation disaster on South Korean soil stopped recording about four minutes before the accident, the transport ministry said on Saturday.

South Korean investigators previously said the flight data and cockpit voice recorders were key to finding out the cause of last month's crash that killed 179 people.

It happened about four minutes after the pilot of the airliner operated by Jeju Air reported a bird strike.

Authorities investigating the crash plan to analyse what caused the black boxes to stop recording, the ministry said in a statement.

The voice recorder was initially analysed in South Korea, and, when data was found to be missing, sent to a U.S. National Transportation Safety Board laboratory, the ministry said.

Black box recorders collect data on communications involving pilots in the cockpit as well as how the aircraft systems perform in-flight.

Reuters
 

World News

Boeing

Aviation

Disaster

South Korea

Los Angeles inquires fire blame as strict curfew enforced
2024 was the hottest year on record, scientists express
