San Fernando Valley under threat as Los Angeles fire rages on

2025-01-12 | 08:54
San Fernando Valley under threat as Los Angeles fire rages on

Firefighters were slowly making progress in their battle to contain the inferno that has razed swathes of Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood to the ground, but still-spreading flames threatened communities in the populous San Fernando Valley on Sunday.

Aircraft dropped water and fire retardant on steep hills to stem the eastward spread of the Palisades Fire and KTLA television reported that ground crews had managed to save a number of houses, although others were lost.

"LA County had another night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak," Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said.

Six simultaneous blazes that have ripped across the United States' second-largest city since Tuesday had killed at least 16 people as of late Saturday, the Washington Post and other media reported, citing the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office. Reuters could not reach the coroner.

At least 13 people are estimated to be missing.

The blazes have damaged or destroyed 12,000 structures, fire officials said. The flames have reduced whole neighborhoods to smoldering ruins, destroying the homes of the rich and famous and ordinary folk alike and leaving an apocalyptic landscape.

Over the past 24 hours, the Palisades Fire spread over an additional 1,000 acres (400 hectares), consuming more homes, officials reported.


Reuters
 

