Russia planned acts of 'air terror' against airlines worldwide: Polish PM says
World News
2025-01-15 | 08:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia planned acts of 'air terror' against airlines worldwide: Polish PM says
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday Russia had planned acts of "air terror" against airlines worldwide, accusing Moscow of staging sabotage and diversion on Polish soil and beyond.
"All I can say, and I will not go into details, but I can confirm the validity of these fears, is that Russia has been planning acts of air terror, and not only against Poland, but against airlines all over the world," Tusk told reporters.
AFP
World News
Poland
Donald Tusk
Airlines
Moscow
Russia
Next
Investigators say South Korean President Yoon arrested
Trump's Pentagon nominee Pete Hegseth comes under fire at Senate hearing
Previous
