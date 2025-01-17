UN says Sudan war turning 'more dangerous' for civilians after Al-Jazirah attacks

The United Nations human rights chief warned Friday that the war in Sudan is becoming "more dangerous" for civilians, following reports from rights groups of army-allied militias carrying out ethnic-based attacks on minorities in Al-Jazirah state.



The conflict, which has pitted the regular army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023, is taking a "more dangerous turn for civilians, U.N. Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk said on social media platform X, adding that there is "evidence of... war crimes and other atrocity crimes".



AFP