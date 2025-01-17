News
Russia, Iran sign strategic partnership treaty
World News
2025-01-17 | 09:31
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Russia, Iran sign strategic partnership treaty
The Russian and Iranian presidents on Friday signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership treaty," AFP journalists reported from the signing ceremony in the Kremlin.
"It is truly a breakthrough document," Russian leader Vladimir Putin said at the signing ceremony, adding that the two heavily sanctioned countries were "united.. in taking our relationship to a new level."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Russia
Iran
Strategic
Partnership
Treaty
