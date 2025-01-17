Russia, Iran sign strategic partnership treaty

World News
2025-01-17 | 09:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia, Iran sign strategic partnership treaty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia, Iran sign strategic partnership treaty

The Russian and Iranian presidents on Friday signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership treaty," AFP journalists reported from the signing ceremony in the Kremlin.

"It is truly a breakthrough document," Russian leader Vladimir Putin said at the signing ceremony, adding that the two heavily sanctioned countries were "united.. in taking our relationship to a new level."


AFP
 

World News

Middle East News

Russia

Iran

Strategic

Partnership

Treaty

LBCI Next
China warns economy still facing 'difficulties and challenges'
Los Angeles air quality improves from wildfires' hazardous levels
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-13

Russia, Iran to sign 'comprehensive strategic partnership' treaty on January 17: Kremlin

LBCI
Middle East News
07:33

Iran and Russia can finalize nuclear plant agreements, Pezeshkian tells Putin

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-16

Russia-Iran cooperation agreement will not include mutual defense clause: TASS reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-13

UK, Iraq to sign 'strategic partnership' in London: Iraqi PM tells AFP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:04

Trump says he had good call with China's Xi, discussed trade, TikTok

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57

Putin says hopes Gaza ceasefire leads to 'long-term stabilization'

LBCI
Middle East News
07:33

Iran and Russia can finalize nuclear plant agreements, Pezeshkian tells Putin

LBCI
World News
06:00

UN says Sudan war turning 'more dangerous' for civilians after Al-Jazirah attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanese President Aoun and French President Macron discuss Lebanon's priorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

French President Emmanuel Macron and Speaker Nabih Berri hold private meeting at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

MP Okais: Opposition MPs announce unified strategy ahead of presidential election session

LBCI
World News
2025-01-09

Italy says no US extradition request for detained Iranian businessman so far

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

'Don’t waste this chance, for God's sake,' former Saudi ambassador warns on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Will Lebanon’s new government represent everyone? PM-designate Nawaf Salam's approach offers hope

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:22

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut amid key political developments in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Syrian Interior Ministry foils weapon smuggling attempt to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

French President Macron stops for coffee in Gemmayzeh during Beirut visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:43

Macron to President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace: France will mobilize the international community to assist Lebanon across all sectors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A shift from traditional models: PM-designate Nawaf Salam begins journey to form Lebanon's new government

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More