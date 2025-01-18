Impeached South Korean President Yoon arrives at court for arrest warrant hearing: AFP

2025-01-18 | 00:25
Impeached South Korean President Yoon arrives at court for arrest warrant hearing: AFP
Impeached South Korean President Yoon arrives at court for arrest warrant hearing: AFP

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived at court for a key hearing Saturday, AFP reporters saw, with judges set to decide if his detention over an ill-fated declaration of martial law will be extended.

Yoon arrived at the Seoul Western District Court in a blue van and was driven straight into the court's basement, AFP reporters saw, having been transported from the Seoul Detention Center. Media are not allowed into the courtroom, the court told AFP.

