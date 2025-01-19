Trump calls for US to partly own TikTok, says will delay ban

Donald Trump said he will issue an executive order delaying a ban on TikTok when he becomes president on Monday, and proposed the United States take 50 percent ownership in the Chinese-owned app's American subsidiary.



"I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture," the Republican posted on his Truth Social platform, adding that his executive order would extend the time before a law banning the video-sharing app ultimately takes effect "so that we can make a deal."



He said his "initial thought" was for "a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose."



AFP