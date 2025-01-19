News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump calls for US to partly own TikTok, says will delay ban
World News
2025-01-19 | 10:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump calls for US to partly own TikTok, says will delay ban
Donald Trump said he will issue an executive order delaying a ban on TikTok when he becomes president on Monday, and proposed the United States take 50 percent ownership in the Chinese-owned app's American subsidiary.
"I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture," the Republican posted on his Truth Social platform, adding that his executive order would extend the time before a law banning the video-sharing app ultimately takes effect "so that we can make a deal."
He said his "initial thought" was for "a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose."
AFP
World News
Variety and Tech
United States
Donald Trump
TikTok
Next
TikTok goes dark for US users, company pins hope on Donald Trump
Italy's Meloni to attend Trump inauguration
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:20
TikTok goes dark for US users, company pins hope on Donald Trump
World News
06:20
TikTok goes dark for US users, company pins hope on Donald Trump
0
Variety and Tech
2025-01-18
TikTok to 'go dark' in US Sunday unless government intervenes
Variety and Tech
2025-01-18
TikTok to 'go dark' in US Sunday unless government intervenes
0
World News
2025-01-17
Trump says TikTok decision is up to him, offers no details
World News
2025-01-17
Trump says TikTok decision is up to him, offers no details
0
World News
2025-01-17
US Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok
World News
2025-01-17
US Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:55
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
World News
11:55
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
0
World News
09:41
Trump's national security adviser says 'Hamas will never govern Gaza' - CBS interview
World News
09:41
Trump's national security adviser says 'Hamas will never govern Gaza' - CBS interview
0
World News
06:57
UK 'welcomes' anticipated release of British hostage from Gaza
World News
06:57
UK 'welcomes' anticipated release of British hostage from Gaza
0
World News
06:20
TikTok goes dark for US users, company pins hope on Donald Trump
World News
06:20
TikTok goes dark for US users, company pins hope on Donald Trump
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Sources to LBCI: Berri requests Shiite candidate names from PM-designate as efforts continue to finalize Lebanon's new government before January 26
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
Sources to LBCI: Berri requests Shiite candidate names from PM-designate as efforts continue to finalize Lebanon's new government before January 26
0
Middle East News
2024-12-13
UN envoy highlights 'numerous challenges' to achieve stability in Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-13
UN envoy highlights 'numerous challenges' to achieve stability in Syria
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
UN's Guterres calls for international support for Lebanon, prompt Israeli withdrawal from the south
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
UN's Guterres calls for international support for Lebanon, prompt Israeli withdrawal from the south
0
World News
06:57
UK 'welcomes' anticipated release of British hostage from Gaza
World News
06:57
UK 'welcomes' anticipated release of British hostage from Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Expertise in new cabinet: Lebanon's government to be formed before January 26
2
Lebanon News
05:22
Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle
Lebanon News
05:22
Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Fragile negotiations: Details emerge on Gaza ceasefire deal and prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:20
Hamas official says three Israeli women hostages handed over to Red Cross in Gaza: AFP
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14
Handover of hostages to ICRC begins, Hamas official tells Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:14
Handover of hostages to ICRC begins, Hamas official tells Reuters
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 46,913
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:53
Gaza health ministry says war death toll at 46,913
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:12
Thousands of displaced Gazans return to their homes as ceasefire begins: AFP journalists
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:12
Thousands of displaced Gazans return to their homes as ceasefire begins: AFP journalists
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06
Israeli military says three Gaza hostages crossed into Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06
Israeli military says three Gaza hostages crossed into Israel
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More