UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer wished Donald Trump "warmest congratulations" late on Sunday ahead of the U.S. president-elect's inauguration, hailing the "unshakeable foundations" of the two countries' ties.



"On behalf of His Majesty's Government and the United Kingdom, I would like to send my warmest congratulations to President Donald Trump on his inauguration as the forty-seventh President of the United States," Starmer said.



"We will continue to build upon the unshakeable foundations of our historic alliance."



AFP