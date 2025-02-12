News
First US Navy ships sail through Taiwan Strait since Trump's inauguration
World News
12-02-2025 | 01:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
First US Navy ships sail through Taiwan Strait since Trump's inauguration
Two U.S. Navy ships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait this week in the first such mission since President Donald Trump took office last month, drawing an angry reaction from China, which said the mission increased security risks.
The U.S. Navy, occasionally accompanied by ships from allied countries, transits the strait about once a month. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, says the strategic waterway belongs to it.
The U.S. Navy said the vessels were the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson and Pathfinder-class survey ship, USNS Bowditch. The ships carried out a north-to-south transit February 10-12, it said.
"The transit occurred through a corridor in the Taiwan Strait that is beyond any coastal state's territorial seas," said Navy Commander Matthew Comer, a spokesperson at the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command. "Within this corridor all nations enjoy high-seas freedom of navigation, overflight, and other internationally lawful uses of the sea related to these freedoms."
China's military said that Chinese forces had been dispatched to keep watch.
"The U.S. action sends the wrong signals and increases security risks," the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement early Wednesday.
China considers Taiwan its most important diplomatic issue and it is regularly a stumbling block in Sino-U.S. relations.
Reuters
World News
United States
Navy
Taiwan Strait
Donald Trump
China
