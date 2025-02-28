UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has invited more than a dozen European and EU leaders to a Sunday summit to "drive forward" action on Ukraine and security, his office said.



He will chair a morning call with Baltic nations, before welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street, it said on Friday.



Leaders from around continental Europe, including France, Germany, Denmark, and Italy, as well as Turkey, NATO, and the European Union, have been invited to the summit in London later on Sunday, his office added.



AFP