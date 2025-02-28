UK's Starmer invites over a dozen leaders to Sunday Ukraine 'summit'

World News
28-02-2025 | 01:42
High views
UK's Starmer invites over a dozen leaders to Sunday Ukraine 'summit'
0min
UK's Starmer invites over a dozen leaders to Sunday Ukraine 'summit'

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has invited more than a dozen European and EU leaders to a Sunday summit to "drive forward" action on Ukraine and security, his office said.

He will chair a morning call with Baltic nations, before welcoming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Downing Street, it said on Friday.

Leaders from around continental Europe, including France, Germany, Denmark, and Italy, as well as Turkey, NATO, and the European Union, have been invited to the summit in London later on Sunday, his office added.

AFP
 

World News

United Kingdom

Keir Starmer

Europea

Ukraine

NATO

European Union

Russia says it thwarted Ukrainian assassination plot against senior Putin-linked Orthodox priest
Russia, US hold talks; Putin says contacts 'inspired hope'
