Zelensky to meet Starmer in London on Saturday: UK PM's office

World News
01-03-2025 | 07:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky to meet Starmer in London on Saturday: UK PM&#39;s office
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky to meet Starmer in London on Saturday: UK PM's office

Starmer's office said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet UK Prime Minister Keith Starmer in London on Saturday on the eve of a summit gathering 12 European leaders in the British capital.

"The Prime Minister and President Zelensky will be meeting in Downing Street this afternoon," a spokeswoman said, as British media showed a plane bearing the Ukrainian flag touching down in an airport north of London.

AFP

World News

Zelensky

Meeting

Keir Starmer

London

LBCI Next
Russia says Zelensky rejects peace
Pope Francis, after setback, had a peaceful night, Vatican says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-13

UK, Iraq to sign 'strategic partnership' in London: Iraqi PM tells AFP

LBCI
World News
2025-01-31

UK PM Starmer to host German Chancellor Scholz on Sunday

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-11

Trump's Mideast envoy set to meet Netanyahu on Saturday, Israeli official says

LBCI
World News
2025-01-16

UK PM Starmer to travel to Ukraine to sign new treaty

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:49

Romania finds Russian drone fragments, detonates explosives on board

LBCI
World News
08:54

Russia says Zelensky rejects peace

LBCI
World News
06:47

Pope Francis, after setback, had a peaceful night, Vatican says

LBCI
World News
06:35

Turkey to offer hosting peace talks between Ukraine and Russia again

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:49

Romania finds Russian drone fragments, detonates explosives on board

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations

LBCI
World News
05:54

Four dead after cyclone Garance hits French island of La Reunion

LBCI
World News
06:04

Norway plans to raise financial support for Ukraine, PM says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

Lebanon's President speaks to Asharq Al-Awsat: Lebanese state must have sole authority over war, peace decisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shiite Council announces Sunday as the first day of Ramadan

LBCI
World News
10:16

Saudi Arabia announces start of Ramadan 2025 on Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More