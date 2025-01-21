Afghan Taliban govt reveals prisoner swap with US

2025-01-21
Afghan Taliban govt reveals prisoner swap with US
Afghan Taliban govt reveals prisoner swap with US

The Taliban government announced on Tuesday the release by the United States of an Afghan prisoner in exchange for U.S. detainees, saying the deal was brokered by Qatar.

"An Afghan fighter Khan Mohammad imprisoned in America has been released in exchange for American citizens and returned to the country," the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement, adding Mohammad had been serving a life sentence after being arrested "almost two decades ago."

World News

Afghanistan

Taliban

Prisoner

United States

Qatar

