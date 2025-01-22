Haiti's capital could become overrun by criminal gangs if the international community does not step up aid to a U.N.-backed security mission to the Caribbean nation, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres warned in a report Wednesday.



More money, equipment and personnel are needed for the Kenya-led force, Guterres said in the report, adding that any further delays risk the "catastrophic" collapse of Haiti's security institutions and "could allow gangs to overrun the entire metropolitan area" of Port-au-Prince.



AFP