US military preparing to send additional 1,500 troops to border, officials say

The U.S. military is preparing to send roughly 1,500 additional active-duty troops to the border with Mexico, U.S. officials said on Wednesday, just two days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on immigration.



The additional troops would be joining the roughly 2,200 active-duty and thousands of National Guard troops already on the border.



During his first term, Republican Trump ordered 5,200 troops to help secure the border with Mexico. Democratic former President Joe Biden deployed active-duty troops to the border as well.



Reuters