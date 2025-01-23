Trump tells Davos: Make your products in America or pay tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump told world business leaders Thursday to manufacture in the United States or they might face tariffs, in his first major speech to world leaders since returning to the White House this week.



"Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth," Trump said, speaking remotely to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "But if you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff."





AFP