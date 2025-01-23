News
Trump tells Davos: Make your products in America or pay tariffs
World News
2025-01-23 | 11:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Trump tells Davos: Make your products in America or pay tariffs
U.S. President Donald Trump told world business leaders Thursday to manufacture in the United States or they might face tariffs, in his first major speech to world leaders since returning to the White House this week.
"Come make your product in America and we will give you among the lowest taxes of any nation on earth," Trump said, speaking remotely to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "But if you don't make your product in America, which is your prerogative, then very simply you will have to pay a tariff."
AFP
World News
Trump
US
Davos
Products
America
Tariffs
South Korean investigators recommend Yoon be charged with insurrection, abuse of power
France expresses concern over Israeli military operation in Jenin
