Ireland, Northern Ireland battered by record winds from Storm Eowyn

Record high winds from Storm Eowyn battered Ireland and Northern Ireland on Friday, leaving 560,000 homes and businesses without power and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights and the closure of schools and public transport.



Officials had warned the storm was set to be one of the most dangerous they have faced and told people to stay indoors. The Irish weather agency, Met Eireann, said a gust of 182 kilometers per hour overnight at Mace Head in County Galway provisionally broke an 80-year record.



ESB Networks, which provides energy for the whole of Ireland, said "unprecedented" damage to its network had led to power outages affecting 560,000 homes, farms and businesses. It expected significant outages as the storm tracks northwards.



The power company said ahead of the storm that it could take up to nine days to restore power for some customers.



More than 110 scheduled departures and 110 arrivals at Dublin airport were canceled, the airport said, adding that further cancellations and delays were possible.



