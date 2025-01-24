News
Sudan army says breaks siege on Khartoum headquarters
World News
24-01-2025 | 15:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sudan army says breaks siege on Khartoum headquarters
The Sudanese army said Friday it broke a siege of its headquarters in Khartoum by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which had encircled it since war broke out in April 2023.
In a statement, the army said troops in Bahri (Khartoum North) and Omdurman across the Nile River had "merged with our forces stationed at the General Command of the Armed Forces," with a military source confirming that "the arrival of the forces from Bahri completely lifted the siege on the command."
The army added that it had "expelled" the RSF from the Jaili oil refinery north of the capital, the country's largest.
AFP
World News
Sudan
Army
Khartoum
Headquarters
Siege
