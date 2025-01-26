Lukashenko says none of his sons want to take over as Belarus President

World News
26-01-2025 | 05:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Lukashenko says none of his sons want to take over as Belarus President
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Lukashenko says none of his sons want to take over as Belarus President

On Sunday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that none of his three sons would want to take over from him, following rumors that he could be planning to give them the presidency.

Speaking after casting his vote in an election he is set to win, Lukashenko said his youngest son Nikolai "could not imagine in his worst dream" that he could be president and "none of my sons could."

AFP

World News

Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus

President

Election

LBCI Next
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader calls election a 'farce'
South Korean prosecutors indict president on insurrection charges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:22

Polls open in Belarus presidential election: AFP journalist

LBCI
World News
05:37

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader calls election a 'farce'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Iraqi PM congratulates Speaker Berri on presidential election, reaffirms support for stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit meets PM Mikati, congratulates Lebanon on presidential election

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:33

Macron tells Netanyahu Israeli companies allowed at Paris air show: PM office

LBCI
World News
07:56

Lukashenko says 'no regrets' on letting Russia use Belarus territory to invade Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:46

Donald Trump says first international trip could be to Saudi Arabia or Britain

LBCI
World News
07:13

Rwanda tells AFP it has 'evacuated' its last diplomat from DRC

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Mikati urges ceasefire sponsors to ensure Israel's withdrawal, warns of severe consequences for non-compliance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah sites 'throughout Lebanon:' Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
06:21

Israel raises alert level for missile defense systems in the north: Israeli media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:22

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

President Aoun: Lebanon's sovereignty and unity are non-negotiable, urges calm and trust in Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee says Israel's military is still deployed in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Israeli gunfire kills Lebanese soldier, injures another in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

South Lebanon's recovery: Neighborhoods erased, life 'on hold'

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:50

One killed and 17 injured in initial toll from Israeli attacks on citizens in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:57

Lebanon's Health Ministry updates toll with 11 killed, 83 injured by Israeli attacks in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More