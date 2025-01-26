Rwanda tells AFP it has 'evacuated' its last diplomat from DRC

26-01-2025 | 07:13
Rwanda tells AFP it has &#39;evacuated&#39; its last diplomat from DRC
Rwanda tells AFP it has 'evacuated' its last diplomat from DRC

Rwanda's Foreign Affairs Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe on Sunday told AFP that Kigali had "evacuated" its final diplomat from the Democratic Republic of Congo due to fighting in the border area between the two countries.

"We evacuated our remaining diplomat on Friday, through Brazzaville, as he was under regular threats by Congolese officials," said Nduhungirehe, with Rwanda replicating a move by Kinshasa to recall its Rwandan-based diplomats over intensified fighting in its Goma region.

