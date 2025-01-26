Colombia's Petro will not allow US planes to return migrants

26-01-2025 | 10:32
Colombia's Petro will not allow US planes to return migrants
Colombia's Petro will not allow US planes to return migrants

Colombia's President Gustavo Petro will not allow planes from the United States carrying migrants on deportation flights to land in the country, he said in a post on X in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"The U.S. cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals," Petro wrote in the post, adding that the government in Washington should develop a protocol that "treats migrants with dignity."

Petro's comments add to the growing chorus of discontent in Latin America over planned mass deportations by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Brazil's foreign ministry said late on Saturday that it would demand explanations from the U.S. government over the "degrading treatment" of Brazilians on a deportation flight, while Mexico on Friday also refused such a flight to land in the country.

Officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not immediately reply to requests for comment.


Reuters
 

