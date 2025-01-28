US President Trump says will build 'Iron Dome' missile shield

President Donald Trump said Monday he would sign an executive order to start building an "Iron Dome" air defense system for the United States, like the one that Israel has used to intercept thousands of rockets.



"We need to immediately begin the construction of a state-of-the-art Iron Dome missile defense shield, which will be able to protect Americans," Trump told a Republican congressional retreat in Miami.



Trump said the system "will be made right here in the USA."



Speaking on the day new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took office, Trump said it was one of four orders he would sign, along with one that would "get transgender ideology the hell out of our military."



During the 2024 election campaign, Trump repeatedly promised to build a version of Israel's Iron Dome system for the United States. But he ignored the fact that the system is designed for short-range threats, making it ill-suited to defending against intercontinental missiles that are the main danger to the United States.



AFP