Danish FM says 'Trump will not have Greenland'

28-01-2025 | 08:41
Danish FM says &#39;Trump will not have Greenland&#39;
Danish FM says 'Trump will not have Greenland'

On Tuesday, Denmark's foreign minister said that Donald Trump "will not have Greenland," following the U.S. president's expressed desire to control Danish autonomous territory.

"Trump will not have Greenland. Greenland is Greenland. And the Greenlandic people are a people, also in the sense of international law," Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters, adding that "this is also why we have said time and again that it is ultimately Greenland that decides Greenland's situation."

AFP

