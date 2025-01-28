UN warns of ethnic attacks in eastern DR Congo

The U.N. peacekeeping force in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has warned of the risk of ethnically motivated attacks as conditions deteriorate in the region, haunted by the legacy of the 1994 Rwanda genocide and its aftermath.



"Ethnically motivated attacks in the region with a very sensitive history need to be taken seriously," said Vivian van de Perre, the deputy special representative for operations in the MONUSCO peacekeeping force.



"In the past four days, the Human Rights Office has documented at least one case of ethnically motivated lynching in a (displaced persons) site in Goma," a key Congolese city on the DRC-Rwanda border experiencing intense fighting.



AFP