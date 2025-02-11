Fighting breaks out in eastern DR Congo after two-day lull

Fighting broke out Tuesday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo after a two-day lull, with Rwanda-backed M23 fighters attacking positions of the Congolese armed forces in South Kivu province at dawn, local and security sources told AFP.



Combat was taking place near the locality of Ihusi, around 70 kilometers (43 miles) from the provincial capital Bukavu and 40 kilometers from the city's airport, according to security sources, with local sources reporting "detonations of heavy weapons."



AFP