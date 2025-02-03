News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Denmark PM reiterates that Greenland is not for sale
World News
03-02-2025 | 07:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Denmark PM reiterates that Greenland is not for sale
Greenland is not for sale, Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen said on Monday, after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that President Donald Trump's interest in acquiring the island was "not a joke."
"Greenland is today a part of the kingdom of Denmark. It is part of our territory, and it's not for sale," she said ahead of an informal EU leaders meeting in Brussels.
Fredriksen added on Monday that she agreed with the U.S. view that the Arctic region was becoming increasingly important when talking about security and defence.
"So if this is about securing our part of the world, we can find a way forward," she said.
Reuters
World News
Greenland
Mette Fredriksen
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Denmark
Next
Musk says he is working to shut down "beyond repair" USAID
Russia advanced 430 square km in Ukraine in January: AFP analysis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-28
No military threat to Greenland or Denmark, says Danish PM
World News
2025-01-28
No military threat to Greenland or Denmark, says Danish PM
0
World News
2025-01-07
Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father reiterates interest in the island
World News
2025-01-07
Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father reiterates interest in the island
0
World News
2024-11-19
Taiwan condemns China for jailing Hong Kong activists, says 'democracy is not a crime'
World News
2024-11-19
Taiwan condemns China for jailing Hong Kong activists, says 'democracy is not a crime'
0
World News
2024-12-10
White House says the going assumption is that captive journalist Austin Tice is alive
World News
2024-12-10
White House says the going assumption is that captive journalist Austin Tice is alive
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:31
Musk says he is working to shut down "beyond repair" USAID
World News
08:31
Musk says he is working to shut down "beyond repair" USAID
0
World News
06:59
Russia advanced 430 square km in Ukraine in January: AFP analysis
World News
06:59
Russia advanced 430 square km in Ukraine in January: AFP analysis
0
World News
06:16
East Ukrainian separatist boss dies after Moscow blast: State media
World News
06:16
East Ukrainian separatist boss dies after Moscow blast: State media
0
World News
05:58
At least one dead after firing incident at UN compound in Kabul
World News
05:58
At least one dead after firing incident at UN compound in Kabul
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-29
Syria authorities announce dissolution of all armed factions
Middle East News
2025-01-29
Syria authorities announce dissolution of all armed factions
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-26
Hamas says Israel violating truce by blocking Gazans' return to territory's north
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-26
Hamas says Israel violating truce by blocking Gazans' return to territory's north
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
First Lady highlights women's role and rights in Lebanese society
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-11
Red Cross Secretary-General Kettaneh to LBCI: Initial toll of Israel's strike on Akkar kills seven
Lebanon News
2024-11-11
Red Cross Secretary-General Kettaneh to LBCI: Initial toll of Israel's strike on Akkar kills seven
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
2
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
Lebanon News
09:00
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
3
Lebanon News
08:45
Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa
Lebanon News
08:45
Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa
4
Lebanon News
11:51
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
Lebanon News
11:51
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
6
Lebanon News
12:33
Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case
Lebanon News
12:33
Lebanese State Security arrests two individuals linked to Faraya hit-and-run case
7
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More