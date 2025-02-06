News
Trump signs order banning transgender females from women's sports
World News
06-02-2025 | 01:39
Trump signs order banning transgender females from women's sports
U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Wednesday banning transgender athletes from participating in women's sports, in his latest move targeting transgender people since returning to office.
"With this executive order, the war on women's sports is over," Trump said before he signed the order, with dozens of female athletes standing behind him.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Executive
Order
Transgender
Athletes
Next
Rifles found at Swedish school after massacre: Police spokesman tells AFP
Hundreds of Syrians drop asylum bids in Cyprus since Assad's fall, migration minister says
Previous
