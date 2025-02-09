North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized trilateral military cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea, saying it escalates regional tensions.



He vowed to take countermeasures, including further developing the country's nuclear capabilities.



According to North Korea's state-run KCNA, Kim stated that the deployment of U.S. strategic nuclear assets, along with joint military exercises and military cooperation with Japan and South Korea, disrupts the regional military balance and poses a serious security challenge.



During a visit to the Ministry of Defense to mark the anniversary of the army’s founding, Kim said, "The Democratic People's Republic of Korea does not seek unnecessary regional tensions, but it will take sustained countermeasures to ensure military balance in the region."



Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, following a meeting on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister, said he would establish relations with North Korea. Both leaders expressed concerns over Pyongyang’s nuclear program.



Reuters