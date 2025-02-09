North Korea's leader criticizes trilateral military cooperation between US, Japan, and South Korea

World News
09-02-2025 | 00:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
North Korea&#39;s leader criticizes trilateral military cooperation between US, Japan, and South Korea
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
North Korea's leader criticizes trilateral military cooperation between US, Japan, and South Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized trilateral military cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea, saying it escalates regional tensions. 

He vowed to take countermeasures, including further developing the country's nuclear capabilities.

According to North Korea's state-run KCNA, Kim stated that the deployment of U.S. strategic nuclear assets, along with joint military exercises and military cooperation with Japan and South Korea, disrupts the regional military balance and poses a serious security challenge.

During a visit to the Ministry of Defense to mark the anniversary of the army’s founding, Kim said, "The Democratic People's Republic of Korea does not seek unnecessary regional tensions, but it will take sustained countermeasures to ensure military balance in the region."

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump, following a meeting on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister, said he would establish relations with North Korea. Both leaders expressed concerns over Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

Reuters

World News

North Korea

Military Cooperation

US

Japan

South Korea

LBCI Next
Trump revokes security clearances for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan
EU Ambassador to Lebanon expresses support for new government's reform agenda
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-12-11

Biden seeks to counter strengthening ties between Russia, Iran, North Korea, and China

LBCI
World News
2024-12-16

Leader of South Korea's ruling party says he is stepping down

LBCI
World News
2024-12-16

US hits North Korea and Russia with new sanctions: Treasury

LBCI
World News
2025-01-16

Detained South Korea's Yoon refuses questioning and challenges arrest

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:32

Kremlin refuses to confirm or deny reports of a conversation between Putin and Trump

LBCI
World News
01:24

Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending war in Ukraine, New York Post reports

LBCI
World News
00:31

Russia says it sees no positive steps from US on disarmament, RIA reports

LBCI
World News
00:27

Trump revokes security clearances for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02

Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2024-11-19

SpaceX aborts Starship booster catch, opts for ocean splashdown: Live feed

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Israel military says strikes Hamas weapons facility in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

Lebanese Ministers share their visions for reform and development in recent statements to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Lebanon forms new government under PM Nawaf Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Fadi Maki agreed as fifth Shiite Minister, talks underway to confirm his interest

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:46

President Aoun signs decrees for resignation of Mikati's government, appoints Salam to form new cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:32

Lebanese Army orders response to fire originating from Syrian territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Speaker Berri tells US Envoy government could be formed by Saturday or Sunday: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

Nawaf Salam meets Ortagus: Urges pressure on Israel to ensure full withdrawal from Lebanese territories

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More