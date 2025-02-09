News
Trump says Musk will help uncover 'hundreds of billions' in US government fraud
World News
09-02-2025 | 10:49
Trump says Musk will help uncover 'hundreds of billions' in US government fraud
President Donald Trump said in remarks airing Sunday that Elon Musk, who is presiding over a purge of U.S. government jobs, will help find "hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud" in federal agencies.
Speaking in a Fox News interview set to air before the Super Bowl football championship, Trump said the American people "want me to find" waste and that Musk, the world's richest man and the leader of the president's cost-cutting efforts, will help "find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse."
AFP
World News
Trump
Elon Musk
US
Government
Fraud
North Korea's leader criticizes trilateral military cooperation between US, Japan, and South Korea
EU Ambassador to Lebanon expresses support for new government's reform agenda
