Trump says Musk will help uncover 'hundreds of billions' in US government fraud

President Donald Trump said in remarks airing Sunday that Elon Musk, who is presiding over a purge of U.S. government jobs, will help find "hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud" in federal agencies.



Speaking in a Fox News interview set to air before the Super Bowl football championship, Trump said the American people "want me to find" waste and that Musk, the world's richest man and the leader of the president's cost-cutting efforts, will help "find billions, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud and abuse."





AFP