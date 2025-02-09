Trump to meet with leaders of Saudi Arabia and Egypt: Israeli president

World News
09-02-2025 | 12:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump to meet with leaders of Saudi Arabia and Egypt: Israeli president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Trump to meet with leaders of Saudi Arabia and Egypt: Israeli president

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump was set to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and possibly Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, although he gave no dates for the talks.

The comments, delivered in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, came in response to a question about Trump's recently unveiled proposal to take over and redevelop the Gaza Strip.

Herzog did not say when or where the meetings would take place, nor did he discuss their potential content. He also noted that Trump is due to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah in the coming days, which Jordan's state news agency has already reported.

"President Trump is due to meet with major, major Arab leaders, first and foremost the king of Jordan and the president of Egypt and I think also the crown prince of Saudi Arabia as well," Herzog said.

"These are partners that must be listened to, they must be discussed with. We have to honor their feels as well and see how we build a plan that is sustainable for the future," Herzog added.



Reuters
 

World News

Trump

US

Leaders

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Israeli

President

LBCI Next
North Korea's leader criticizes trilateral military cooperation between US, Japan, and South Korea
EU Ambassador to Lebanon expresses support for new government's reform agenda
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-05

Saudi Arabia, in quick response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-24

Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Saudi and Turkish Ambassadors to Lebanon meet to discuss regional developments and strengthen bilateral ties

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-03

Saudi Arabia, UAE seen as possible venues for Trump-Putin summit: Two Russian sources to Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:49

Trump says Musk will help uncover 'hundreds of billions' in US government fraud

LBCI
World News
10:09

Sudan to form new government after regaining Khartoum: Military sources

LBCI
World News
07:39

Baltic states switch to European power grid, ending Russia ties

LBCI
World News
07:13

Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending the Ukraine war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-07

Trump says USAID should 'close'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08

In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

US Envoy Morgan Ortagus shares photo holding missile with Lebanese Army officer

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:26

Grand Jaafari Mufti expresses satisfaction with Lebanese Forces participating in government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Patriarch al-Rahi backs new government, warns of Lebanon’s decline without reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Lebanese Army deploys in eastern sector of South Lebanon, Israeli forces block roads

LBCI
World News
00:27

Trump revokes security clearances for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04

Saudi Arabia rejects remarks by Israel's Netanyahu about displacing Palestinians

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More