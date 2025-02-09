News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
5
o
Keserwan
13
o
Metn
13
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Trump to meet with leaders of Saudi Arabia and Egypt: Israeli president
World News
09-02-2025 | 12:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Trump to meet with leaders of Saudi Arabia and Egypt: Israeli president
Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Sunday that U.S. President Donald Trump was set to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and possibly Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, although he gave no dates for the talks.
The comments, delivered in an interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, came in response to a question about Trump's recently unveiled proposal to take over and redevelop the Gaza Strip.
Herzog did not say when or where the meetings would take place, nor did he discuss their potential content. He also noted that Trump is due to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah in the coming days, which Jordan's state news agency has already reported.
"President Trump is due to meet with major, major Arab leaders, first and foremost the king of Jordan and the president of Egypt and I think also the crown prince of Saudi Arabia as well," Herzog said.
"These are partners that must be listened to, they must be discussed with. We have to honor their feels as well and see how we build a plan that is sustainable for the future," Herzog added.
Reuters
World News
Trump
US
Leaders
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
Israeli
President
Next
North Korea's leader criticizes trilateral military cooperation between US, Japan, and South Korea
EU Ambassador to Lebanon expresses support for new government's reform agenda
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-05
Saudi Arabia, in quick response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state
World News
2025-02-05
Saudi Arabia, in quick response to Trump, says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state
0
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Saudi and Turkish Ambassadors to Lebanon meet to discuss regional developments and strengthen bilateral ties
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Saudi and Turkish Ambassadors to Lebanon meet to discuss regional developments and strengthen bilateral ties
0
Middle East News
2025-02-03
Saudi Arabia, UAE seen as possible venues for Trump-Putin summit: Two Russian sources to Reuters
Middle East News
2025-02-03
Saudi Arabia, UAE seen as possible venues for Trump-Putin summit: Two Russian sources to Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:49
Trump says Musk will help uncover 'hundreds of billions' in US government fraud
World News
10:49
Trump says Musk will help uncover 'hundreds of billions' in US government fraud
0
World News
10:09
Sudan to form new government after regaining Khartoum: Military sources
World News
10:09
Sudan to form new government after regaining Khartoum: Military sources
0
World News
07:39
Baltic states switch to European power grid, ending Russia ties
World News
07:39
Baltic states switch to European power grid, ending Russia ties
0
World News
07:13
Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending the Ukraine war
World News
07:13
Trump says he has spoken to Putin about ending the Ukraine war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-07
Trump says USAID should 'close'
World News
2025-02-07
Trump says USAID should 'close'
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08
In the details, Lebanon's new government takes shape amid key ministerial shakeups
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:32
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus shares photo holding missile with Lebanese Army officer
Lebanon News
05:32
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus shares photo holding missile with Lebanese Army officer
2
Lebanon News
03:23
President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit
Lebanon News
03:23
President Aoun voices commitment to strengthening ties with Algeria, receives official invitation for visit
3
Lebanon News
05:26
Grand Jaafari Mufti expresses satisfaction with Lebanese Forces participating in government formation
Lebanon News
05:26
Grand Jaafari Mufti expresses satisfaction with Lebanese Forces participating in government formation
4
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries
Lebanon News
06:38
Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries
5
Lebanon News
06:33
Patriarch al-Rahi backs new government, warns of Lebanon’s decline without reform
Lebanon News
06:33
Patriarch al-Rahi backs new government, warns of Lebanon’s decline without reform
6
Lebanon News
08:53
Lebanese Army deploys in eastern sector of South Lebanon, Israeli forces block roads
Lebanon News
08:53
Lebanese Army deploys in eastern sector of South Lebanon, Israeli forces block roads
7
World News
00:27
Trump revokes security clearances for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan
World News
00:27
Trump revokes security clearances for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Saudi Arabia rejects remarks by Israel's Netanyahu about displacing Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Saudi Arabia rejects remarks by Israel's Netanyahu about displacing Palestinians
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More