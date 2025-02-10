Prime Minister Albin Kurti's ruling party was on track to secure the most seats in Kosovo's parliamentary polls, the election commission said Monday but lacked the numbers to form a majority government.



Kurti's Vetevendosje ("Self-Determination") party (VV) was on course to win roughly 41 percent of the vote with around 90 percent of the ballots counted from Sunday's contest, according to the commission's data.



The right-wing Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) trailed in second with 22 percent of the votes, followed by the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) with 17 percent.



AFP