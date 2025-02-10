Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa on Monday claimed his razor-thin lead in the first round of the violence-plagued country's election as a victory, despite a stronger-than-expected challenge from leftist challenger Luisa Gonzalez.



Breaking his silence on the result, which came despite pre-election polls giving him a strong lead, Noboa said in a statement: "We won the first round over all the parties of Old Ecuador" -- a reference to Gonzalez's mentor, long-serving ex-socialist president Rafael Correa.



AFP